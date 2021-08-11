Bowling: Postseason adds individual tournament

(Boone) Starting in the 2021-22 season, the state meet and state qualifying meets will both team and individual tournaments.

Team events will feature baker games, then a bracketed format at the state meet. Individual tournaments will be three games, including a bracket for the top eight individuals at the state meet.

Details on host sites, qualifiers, and games will be provided by the IHSAA and IGHSAU before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Bowling classifications for boys and girls have also been changed to move the largest 32 programs by enrollment to Class 3A, the next largest 32 programs to Class 2A, and the remaining teams to Class 1A.