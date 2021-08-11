Cancel
Live Oak, CA

Weather Forecast For Live Oak

Posted by 
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LIVE OAK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bOMn1JH00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel

Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel

Live Oak, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Live Oak, CAPosted by
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Live Oak — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LIVE OAK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Live Oak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

