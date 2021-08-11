Weather Forecast For Live Oak
LIVE OAK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
