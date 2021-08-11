Daily Weather Forecast For Maitland
MAITLAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0