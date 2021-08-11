Cancel
Anadarko, OK

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Anadarko

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ANADARKO, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Anadarko. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Anadarko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bOMmrn500

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Anadarko, OK
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

