Beloit, WI

Local legislator promotes legal marijuana

 8 days ago

Several state lawmakers use the Sunnyside Dispensary in South Beloit as a backdrop to promote legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Representative Mark Spreitzer of Beloit says legal cannabis would immediately benefit Wisconsin. Spreitzer says it would result in fewer people being put behind bars and would increase tax revenues. The Democrat says legislators used Sunnyside to make the point Illinois is already benefiting from Wisconsin tax dollars because marijuana is being sold legally just over the state line.

