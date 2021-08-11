Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sardis, MS

Sardis Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SARDIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bOMmkrE00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Sardis, MS
168
Followers
543
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sardis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Abbeville, ALPosted by
Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Abbeville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Abbeville: Thursday, August 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, August 21: Showers And Thunderstorms
Southbridge, MAPosted by
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Southbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Southbridge: Thursday, August 19: Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Mostly Cloudy; Saturday, August 21: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Monaca

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Thursday, August 19: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Hayesville, NCPosted by
Hayesville (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Hayesville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hayesville: Thursday, August 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight;
Bennettsville, SCPosted by
Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel

Bennettsville Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bennettsville: Thursday, August 19: Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 20: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, August 21: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, August 22: Mostly sunny then chance
Verona, PAPosted by
Verona (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Verona

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Verona: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Milan, TNPosted by
Milan (TN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Milan

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milan: Thursday, August 19: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, August 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, August 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 22: Chance of showers and
Pelion, SCPosted by
Pelion (SC) Weather Channel

Pelion Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pelion: Thursday, August 19: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Oneonta, ALPosted by
Oneonta (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Oneonta

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oneonta: Thursday, August 19: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlanta: Thursday, August 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 20: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, August 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, August 22: Chance of Showers And
Braddock, PAPosted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Thursday, August 19: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Friday, August 20: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Bessemer City, NCPosted by
Bessemer City (NC) Weather Channel

Bessemer City Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bessemer City: Thursday, August 19: Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, August 20: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, August 21: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of
Mosinee, WIPosted by
Mosinee (WI) Weather Channel

Mosinee Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mosinee: Thursday, August 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, August 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then
Fayetteville, PAPosted by
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Fayetteville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fayetteville: Thursday, August 19: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 20: Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;

Comments / 0

Community Policy