Rockville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCKVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
