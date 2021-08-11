Weather Forecast For Castroville
CASTROVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
