North Aurora, IL

Jump on North Aurora’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
North Aurora (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(NORTH AURORA, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in North Aurora Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Aurora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bOMmcnQ00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Aurora, IL
