Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hooks, TX

Wednesday sun alert in Hooks — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HOOKS, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Hooks, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hooks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bOMma1y00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks, TX
85
Followers
540
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hooks, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hooks, TXPosted by
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hooks: Wednesday, August 18: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, August 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, August 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Hooks, TXPosted by
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

Hooks Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hooks: Friday, August 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August 14: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, August 15: Chance of
Hooks, TXPosted by
Hooks (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Hooks

(HOOKS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hooks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy