Acushnet Weather Forecast
ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
