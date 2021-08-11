Daily Weather Forecast For Farmington

FARMINGTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 74 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



