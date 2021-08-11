Daily Weather Forecast For Farmington
FARMINGTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
