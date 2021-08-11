Cancel
Farmington, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Farmington

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FARMINGTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bOMmHSH00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Farmington, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(FARMINGTON, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

