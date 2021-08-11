Cancel
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For Thermal

Posted by 
Thermal (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bOMmAHC00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 83 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

