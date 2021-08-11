Cancel
Lula, GA

Another cloudy day in Lula — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Lula (GA) Weather Channel
Lula (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LULA, GA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lula:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bOMm7iG00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lula (GA) Weather Channel

Lula (GA) Weather Channel

Lula, GA
