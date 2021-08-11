Another cloudy day in Lula — make the most of it with these activities

(LULA, GA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lula:

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



