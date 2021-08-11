Cancel
Plainwell, MI

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Plainwell

Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(PLAINWELL, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Plainwell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Plainwell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bOMm3BM00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

