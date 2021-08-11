Cancel
1 person injured following a fiery accident on I-85 in Franklin County (Franklin County, GA)

Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

1 person injured following a fiery accident on I-85 in Franklin County (Franklin County, GA)

On Tuesday morning, 1 person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition after a fiery accident on Interstate 85 in Franklin County.

The incident took place near Mile Marker 170. As per the initial information, a CMV was traveling south on the interstate in the emergency lane and did not to yield while merging into the right lane. At that point of time, a tractor-trailer heading south in the right lane hit the CMV with its front.

August 11, 2021

