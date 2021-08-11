Pelion Weather Forecast
PELION, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, August 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0