Pelion, SC

Pelion Weather Forecast

Pelion (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PELION, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bOMlx3E00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

