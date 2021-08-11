Daily Weather Forecast For Pahokee
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
