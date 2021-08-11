Cancel
Manteo, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Manteo

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bOMl9RV00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manteo, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

