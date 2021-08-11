Plea deal reached in Rock County homicide

The defendant in a Rock County homicide case claims he was too drunk to remember his actions the night 32-year-old Tony Payne was shot to death outside the Turtle Tap in Beloit. 33-year-old Michael E. Joseph pled no-contest Tuesday to a reduced charge of Homicide by the Negligent Handing of a Dangerous Weapon rather than First Degree Intentional Homicide in the case dating back to 2016 This way, Joseph faces a maximum of five-years in prison and five-years extended supervision, rather than the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the more serious charge. Sentencing is set for October 28th.