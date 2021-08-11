Cancel
Spencer, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

Spencer (MA) Weather Channel
Spencer (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bOMkoAs00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spencer (MA) Weather Channel

Spencer (MA) Weather Channel

Spencer, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

