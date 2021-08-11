Daily Weather Forecast For Bluff City
BLUFF CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 14
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
