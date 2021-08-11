Daily Weather Forecast For Honea Path

HONEA PATH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



