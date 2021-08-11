Cancel
Shepherd, TX

Shepherd Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHEPHERD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bOMkaoi00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel

Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel

Shepherd, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Posted by
Shepherd (TX) Weather Channel

Shepherd is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SHEPHERD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shepherd. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

