Litchfield Park Weather Forecast
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 101 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 98 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
