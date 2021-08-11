Cancel
Litchfield Park, AZ

Litchfield Park Weather Forecast

Litchfield Park (AZ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bOMkTaV00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 101 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

