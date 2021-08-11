Rogersville Daily Weather Forecast
ROGERSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
