Littlestown, PA

Littlestown Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

LITTLESTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bOMkNXN00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(LITTLESTOWN, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littlestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

