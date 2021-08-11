Rainy forecast for Jasper? Jump on it!

(JASPER, TN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Jasper, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jasper:

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, August 14 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



