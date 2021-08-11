Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 12 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.