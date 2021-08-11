Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 12
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0