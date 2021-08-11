Cancel
Weaverville, NC

Weaverville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Weaverville (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bOMkKtC00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Weaverville, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

