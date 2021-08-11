Cancel
Walton, KY

Weather Forecast For Walton

Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WALTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bOMkJ0T00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walton, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Walton, KY
