Grand Ledge, MI

A rainy Wednesday in Grand Ledge — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(GRAND LEDGE, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grand Ledge Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Ledge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bOMkHF100

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Ledge, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

