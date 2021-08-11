Lake Butler Weather Forecast

LAKE BUTLER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



