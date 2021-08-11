Cancel
Mathis, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mathis

Mathis (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MATHIS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bOMjUR100

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mathis, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

