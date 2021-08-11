Cancel
Hillsville, VA

Hillsville Weather Forecast

Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel
HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bOMjRmq00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

