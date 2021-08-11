Hillsville Weather Forecast
HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
