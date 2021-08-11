Cancel
Environment

Freedom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FREEDOM, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bOMjQu700

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

