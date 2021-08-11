Grand Terrace Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND TERRACE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0