Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mastic, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Mastic

Posted by 
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bOMjLji00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic, NY
62
Followers
552
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mastic, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Mastic, NYPosted by
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Mastic

(MASTIC, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mastic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy