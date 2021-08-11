Cancel
4-Day Weather Forecast For Forest. Hill

Forest Hill (MD) Weather Channel
Forest Hill (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FOREST. HILL, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bOMjKqz00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Forest Hill, MD
