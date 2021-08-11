4-Day Weather Forecast For Forest. Hill
FOREST. HILL, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
