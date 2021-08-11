Daily Weather Forecast For Reddick
REDDICK, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
