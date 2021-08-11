Daily Weather Forecast For Willard
WILLARD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0