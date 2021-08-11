Daily Weather Forecast For Calimesa
CALIMESA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0