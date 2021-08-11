Weather Forecast For Linthicum Heights
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0