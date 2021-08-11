4-Day Weather Forecast For Saylorsburg
SAYLORSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
