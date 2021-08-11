Cancel
Villas, NJ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Villas

Posted by 
Villas (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

VILLAS, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bOMj9EF00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Villas, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

