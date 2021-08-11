Mastic Beach Weather Forecast
MASTIC BEACH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
