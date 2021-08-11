Cancel
Burgaw, NC

Burgaw is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BURGAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burgaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burgaw:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bOMj3vt00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

