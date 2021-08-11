Cancel
Essexville, MI

Wednesday rain in Essexville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Essexville (MI) Weather Channel
(ESSEXVILLE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Essexville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Essexville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bOMj23A00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

