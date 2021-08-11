Daily Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.