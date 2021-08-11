Rochester Weather Forecast

ROCHESTER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 98 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



