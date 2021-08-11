Bethany Daily Weather Forecast
BETHANY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
